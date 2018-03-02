Long queues for $12m Toto draw

Punters queueing for the tickets at the Ng Teo Guan Self Service outlet in Ubi Avenue 1.

The annual Toto Hong Bao Draw - with a top prize of $12 million - drew long queues at several Singapore Pools outlets yesterday.

Punters turned up at different outlets across Singapore in hopes of striking it rich today, which is Chap Goh Mei, the 15th and last day of the Chinese New Year.

This year's $12 million jackpot is slightly less than the record $14 million in 2016.

Standing in line at an outlet in Commonwealth, Ms Hazel Kang, 22, said she first bought tickets for the draw three years ago.

"I ended up winning $10, so I've been buying tickets for the Hong Bao Draw every year since," she added.

A customer who does not buy Toto regularly decided to join the queue after hearing about the draw.

"Someone mentioned it, so I thought I'd just try my luck. After all, it is only $10," said the 56-year-old, who gave his surname as Chua.

At a Clementi outlet, a punter said he has bought tickets since the draw started in 2000.

"But I buy only during the big draws, for the fun of it," said the 69-year-old, who did not want to give his name. "One or two million, buy for what?"

The Hong Bao Draw will take place today at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building. - ILYDA CHUA