Longer public transport hours on CNY eve

Singaporeans staying out late to usher in the Year of the Rooster will not have to worry about not being able to get home as SMRT will be extending its train services on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines on Jan 27.

The Bukit Panjang LRT and selected bus services will also run into the early morning of Jan 28. The operating hours of selected SMRT bus services will also be extended.

For example, the last bus for services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 308, will depart Choa Chu Kang interchange as late as 3.10am.