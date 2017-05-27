Look forward to a fun-filled June school holiday

A Tyrannosaurus Rex at the RAWR! Dinosaurs Unearthed exhibition at Plaza Singapura, Hi-5 at OneKM mall and United Square shopping mall, Barney at OneKM mall and United Square shopping mall and the first-ever Shopkins Shoppies (above) live show will be in Singapore at Suntec City.

It's that time of the year when families can unwind, with the June school holidays officially upon us.

Expect plenty of entertainment, especially for kids, as these shopping malls pull out all the stops with a gamut of exciting activities.

RAWR! DINOSAURS UNEARTHED AT PLAZA SINGAPURA

Come face to face with fearsome dinosaurs from now till June 11 as they make their first appearance in a shopping mall in Singapore.

In collaboration with the Science Centre, the exhibition stars the T-rex, Mamenchisaurus, a unique long-necked sauropod dinosaur, and three other animatronic dinosaurs.

Visitors can experience a world where dinosaurs once roamed as exhibits will feature life-like movements, colours, textures and sounds.

There will also be hands-on activities, rides and a weekends-only edutainment show about dinosaurs.

HI-5 AT ONEKM AND UNITED SQUARE

From now till June 7 at OneKM and from June 9 to 14 at United Square, catch the new Hi-5 cast in their first-ever show in Singapore.

Expect dancing, music and lots of laughter from Bailey, Courtney, Joe, Lachie and Shay.

Showtimes will be at 2pm, 5pm and 7pm daily and there will be meet-and-greet sessions with the quintet and Jup Jup for the first 50 families per session.

Qualify for this opportunity by spending $50 and $60 in a single same-day retail receipt at OneKM and United Square respectively.

BARNEY & FRIENDS AT ONEKM AND UNITED SQUARE

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to have a blast with Barney, BJ and Baby Bop as they dance to the TV show's popular theme songs.

This energetic live show will be held at United Square from today till June 7 and from June 9 to 14 at OneKM.

To get up close and personal with the characters at meet-and-greet sessions, spend $50 in a single same-day retail receipt at either of the two malls. Limited to 50 families per session.

SHOP FOR A STAR AT SUNTEC CITY

Suntec City presents the first-ever Shopkins Shoppies live show in Singapore.

From June 2 to 11, four girls from the popular toy collectible series will be engaging fans with dancing and singing.

Anticipate original choreography and snappy dialogue during the 25-minute high-energy musical.

Shopkins fans will also get to swap their toys with like-minded pals at a Swap-kins Party.

With Shoppies goodies and roving meet-and-greet sessions with popular Shopkins characters like Apple Blossom and Kooky Cookie, an enjoyable holiday is just round the corner.