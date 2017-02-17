Lookalikes of 'LOL' shirt, worn by Kim Jong Nam's alleged killer, listed for sale online

A CCtV image of one of the alleged killers of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

Suppliers may be trying to cash in on the white long-sleeved shirt with the letters "LOL" worn by one of the alleged killers of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

They were said to have made lookalikes available for sale online within hours of the release of a CCTV image of the woman.

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday morning at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, where Mr Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was attacked on Monday morning.

Yesterday, the South China Morning Post reported that the shirt was briefly listed on Taobao.com, a Chinese shopping website, for 6,324 yuan ($1,308).

It was described as the "same Tee worn by North Korean female spy", but the listing was quickly taken down.

A check by The New Paper showed that similar "LOL" shirts are not available from local blogshops or major retail brands in Singapore.