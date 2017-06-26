Singapore

Lorry crashes into car, 61-year-old man taken to hospital

Lydia Lam, The Straits Times
Jun 26, 2017 08:38 pm

A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital after a lorry driven by a drunk 26-year-old crashed into his vehicle along Guillemard Road early on Monday (June 26) morning.

A video sent to The Straits Times shows police vehicles parked along the road, with a black car on the kerb and a lorry beside it. An ambulance was also seen.

The police told ST that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a lorry at the junction of Guillemard Road and Guillemard Crescent at 4.06am on Monday.

"The 61-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the 26-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for drink driving," said the police spokesman.

Police investigations are ongoing.

