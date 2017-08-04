Lorry driver in accident that killed cyclist pleads guilty

A lorry driver was driving out of a worksite in a junior college but did not stop at the school gate, nor did he watch out for pedestrians.

Although he was not going very fast, Thanabal Balachandar, 25, knocked down Mr Zhu Jinfu, 54, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle on a pedestrian path outside the school's entrance.

The victim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was done on him. He later died from his injuries.

Thanabal, an Indian national, pleaded guilty yesterday to causing Mr Zhu's death by negligent driving on Aug 31 last year.

The court heard that on the day of the accident, Thanabal was working at a site in Yishun Junior College.

At about 10am, he drove out of the school as he wanted to collect more construction materials.

The weather was clear, visibility was good and there were no other vehicles around at the time, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said: "Although Thanabal's view was partially blocked by bushes at the main entrance of Yishun JC, there was a stop line with a warning sign that he failed to stop at."

Mr Zhu was taken to hospital but died from cardio-respiratory failure and multiple injuries at 6.10pm.

The autopsy report found he had suffered multiple rib fractures, injuries to his head and bruises on his limbs.

Thanabal, who is represented by lawyer T.U. Naidu, is out on $5,000 bail. He will be back in court on Aug 18 for sentencing.

For causing death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

