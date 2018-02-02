Lorry driver jailed for causing injury to passenger

A lorry passenger had to have his left leg amputated below the knee in 2016 after the driver crashed the vehicle. Singaporean Natesan Ravi was jailed for a week yesterday for causing grievous hurt by negligent driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 11/2 years.

The court heard that at about 6am on June 27, 2016, Natesan, 40, was driving along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 with Indian national Vellakannu Vellaichamy, 41, beside him when he failed to ensure proper control of his lorry.

It crashed into road railings, damaging the front and left side of the vehicle.

Mr Vellakannu's left foot was trapped under the damaged part of the lorry and the Indian national was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where doctors amputated part of his left leg.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Shi said at the time of the accident, the weather was fine, the road surface was dry and traffic flow was moderate.

For causing grievous hurt by committing a negligent act, Natesan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB