Losing son turns tough dad into a caring one

Sales manager Desmond Koh, 41, used to believe in tough love.

He was strict and withheld praise in the hope that it would push his children to go further.

But after losing his eldest son in 2013 to illness when he was 10, Mr Koh changed his parenting style towards his two remaining children.

Now, he focuses more on spending quality time with his six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter to ensure they have a happier childhood.

Mr Koh is among five fathers featured at the launch of the Celebrating Fathers 2017 community movement at Junction 10 yesterday.

Celebrating Fathers is a nationwide movement, jointly organised by Centre for Fathering, Dads for Life and Mediacorp, to celebrate the role of fathers and raise awareness about the importance of active fatherhood.

Centre for Fathering chairman Richard Hoon, 60, said: "It is important for us to reach out to fathers, especially when they are new fathers... when the children are still listening. As the children get older, they listen less and less.

"A lot of fathers only try to intervene when their children are already young adults, only to find their children are not very receptive. We are trying to help remedy this."Mr Koh's eldest son was a promising footballer, winning an award for best goalkeeper in one of the junior competitions in the Fandi Ahmad Academy.

He was even selected to play for the Fandi Ahmad Elite Team for children below the age of 10.

Mr Koh said: "He had a lot of potential. Once, he asked me if I was proud of his football achievements, and I remember giving him a nonchalant response.

"I hardly praised my eldest because I didn't want him to grow complacent."

His eldest son also went from the worst class in Primary 3 to the top two classes in Primary 4.

While he told his son he was proud of him, Mr Koh also urged him to double his efforts to achieve even better results.

He said: "Now, I wish I had talked to him instead of just pushing him."

While he does discipline his children, he tries to be less harsh with them.

Mr Koh said: "I think it is important to let children be children sometimes.

"As parents, we get angry and scold our kids but it only works up to a point.

"It is important to communicate with kids. Don't just scold them, understand why they are acting that way. That is what I have learnt.

"I truly appreciate the presence of my two children even more now. I have some regrets in life. I don't want to add more regrets with how I raise my two remaining children."