For the love of economics

He has led students from hating to loving economics.

Mr Kelvin Hong (right) has been an economics tutor since 1998, and about 90 per cent of his students have obtained As in the subject.

Mr Hong, who has a first class honours degree, was on the Dean's List every year and won many academic awards.

He worked in the Administrative Service and was the former chairman of the National University of Singapore's National Economics Quiz Committee.

Said the successful entrepreneur who has also set up and sold several businesses: "My unique work experiences and qualifications enable me to impart strong theoretical understanding and practical insights for application."

He added: "Government policy making and firm decisions are critical aspects of the economics syllabus, and I have been there, done that."

He emphasises a highly personalised and interactive approach.

His classes are small and annual enrolments are capped.

Mr Hong said: "I mark each assignment meticulously, and my detailed comments help the students know where and how they need to improve.

TIPS, TRICKS, TECHNIQUES

"I also impart tips, tricks, techniques and thinking skills to students so that they can excel in examinations."

Mr Hong, who has been engaged to train top corporate executives in thinking and creativity, is the author of three economics study guides for the A-level and International Baccalaureate examinations.

Orders for the guidebooks come from as far as Europe and China.

He believes that the key is in helping students understand and enjoy what they are learning.

He said: "We must always link new concepts to daily experiences that students can relate to.

"As they begin to understand the concepts, economics begins to be interesting and good grades are soon within reach.

He said: "Itell my students that their studies are more about thinking skills than merely economics.

"I want them to be excited to learn, think and buildcharacter. When they do these things, their grades will improve, as seen in the fact that many students have improved from U or S grades to As."

For details, call 9336-7511 or visit www.TheEconomicsTutor.com