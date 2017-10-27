Low chance of transboundary haze: NEA

Hazy skies over Singapore as seen from Marina Bay Sands at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The recent hazy conditions here are due to accumulated particle matter under light winds, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

NEA, which issues daily updates on the haze situation, first warned that Singapore may experience "slightly hazy conditions in the morning" last Tuesday. Since then, haze-like conditions have been reported in certain areas.

Photos taken by The Straits Times on Wednesday evening from the Marina Bay area showed hazy skies.

According to the NEA, however, the likelihood of the country being affected by transboundary haze remains low.

"There were eight hot spots detected in southern Sumatra and no visible smoke plume or haze was observed," NEA said in its last update on Wednesday.