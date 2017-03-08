Lower flat rents under PPHS

Every dollar counts for young families starting out, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong acknowledged.

To help them start their marriage and parenthood journey early, monthly rents for flats under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) will be lowered between $200 and $400, he announced yesterday.

The PPHS, part of the enhanced Marriage & Parenthood Package, helps to temporarily house families waiting for new flats to be completed.

The revised rents will be about or less than half of market rental rates, depending on the flat type and location.