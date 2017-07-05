LRT train cars did not collide

An incident on the Sengkang LRT system on Monday evening was due to a pair of train cars suddenly stalling and not a collision, said operator SBS Transit and regulator Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The sudden stalling of the train cars, which were coupled together, may have caused passengers who were not holding on to any grab bars or standing poles to lose their balance, SBS and LTA added. This "may have given the wrong impression that the trailing train car had hit the one in front", they said in a joint statement yesterday.