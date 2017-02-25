LTA conducts over 100 enforcement ops in Feb to seize PMDs

Several personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the first half of this month.

The LTA said in a Facebook post yesterday that its active mobility enforcement officers conducted more than 100 enforcement operations in the first two weeks of the month and found several people using PMDs on the roads.

It is illegal to ride PMDs on the roads as it endangers the rider and other road users, it said.

Some of the operations happened at River Valley, Yishun, Marine Terrace, Bedok North and Alexandra.

The active mobility enforcement officers have also been educating users of non-compliant PMDs about the changes under the Active Mobility Bill, which will come into effect later this year.

The Bill will make it legal for cyclists to share footpaths with pedestrians.

It also spells out the rules governing the use of PMDs, such as how electric bicycles will need to be registered to an owner and bear registration plates.

The LTA said in its Facebook post: "It doesn't matter how much you jazz it up to look like a bike.

"Simple rule of thumb, no pedal = no road."