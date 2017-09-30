LTA to encourage more people to cycle, run to work

Those who cycle or run to work could soon find themselves having access to more showers, lockers and drying stations to help them freshen up for the work day.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that it will extend its Travel Smart Grant to incentivise office building developers and owners to offer such facilities to workers who use alternative modes of transport for their daily commute.

Previously, only firms could qualify for the grant.

Under the grant, the LTA can fund up to 80 per cent of the cost of such facilities, subject to a maximum of $80,000 per development.

Announcing the change at the LTA's Travel Smart Day 2017 event yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min said: "Employers who promote flexible working and travelling arrangements for your employees can also count on the Government's support.

"Together, we can make more efficient use of our public transport resources."

Launched in 2012, the Travel Smart Grant aims to help organisations defray the cost of implementing or testing initiatives that encourage their workers to travel at off-peak timings or use alternative transport methods to get to work.

It is part of the LTA's Travel Smart initiative that seeks to reduce demand for peak-hour travel and encourage flexible travel arrangements.

The initiative includes two other aspects.

First, a Travel Smart Rewards scheme, which earns commuters cash rewards for travelling outside of the morning peak period.

Second, Travel Smart Consultancy Vouchers, which provide up to $30,000 for companies to engage approved consultants to help them analyse employee travel patterns and come up with plans to manage workers' travel needs.