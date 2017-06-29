LTA: Ex-offenders' PDVL applications assessed case by case

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement today (June 29) that they consider the nature of offenses when assessing applications of ex-offenders for the Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL).

It said: "This is done out of concern for the safety of passengers."

Applicants who have committed extremely serious offences, such as rape, murder or kidnapping are barred from obtaining a PDVL for life.

Applicants who have committed less serious offences like housebreaking and cheating are barred for "a few years" from the date of conviction, after which their applications will be considered if they have reformed and have not gone back to criminal activities.

LTA did not specify how many years they will be barred, and The New Paper understands it is decided on a case-to-case basis.

Other offences which do not pose any danger to the physical safety of the public, such as forgery, do not attract any debarment.

LTA announced in March that private-hire car drivers must apply for the PDVL by June 30 this year or they will not be allowed to continue driving for their companies.

Last week, LTA said it received 39,000 applications, of which 36,000 had been processed and 33,000 approved.

An ex-convict, who wanted to be known only as Mr Mohamed, 36, received a rejection letter from the LTA, saying his application for the PDVL was unsuccessful due to his "previous adverse records".

He told TNP he was jailed 20 days for cheating in 2016. He currently drives for both Grab and Uber.

He said: "It's ridiculous, cheating is not even driving-related."

He sought help from his MP, who will be writing him a letter of appeal to the LTA.

Another ex-convict, who wanted to be known only as Anthony, 32, was also rejected. He was jailed for consumption of drugs thrice, and was last jailed in 2012. He was released in October last year and has been driving for both Grab and Uber since.

Anthony said: "I've already turned over a new leaf. Driving is my full-time job. Everything has been going smoothly and now my job is going to be taken away from me."