LTA to get more say over parking provisions in private developments

Motorists will have more reason to leave their cars at home, with a proposed change to parking provisions in private buildings.

If the proposal is accepted, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be able to more finely calibrate the amount of parking provided through a cap, freeing up space for other uses, it said yesterday.

Private developments in future "car-lite precincts", for instance, may have less available parking, but more connectivity to public transport and alternative travel options such as walking and cycling.

Currently, the LTA's requirement is for a minimum number of parking spaces, based on a development's gross floor area.

The proposed amendment to the Parking Places Act will give LTA the flexibility of specifying a range of parking provisions - the maximum number of spaces as well as minimum. - ADRIAN LIM