LTA impounds two illegally modified power-assisted bicycles in Bedok

Two illegally modified power-assisted bicycles (PAB) were impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday night, after an operation by enforcement officers in the vicinity of Bedok Town Centre.

The two bicycles were also found without a valid LTA seal, said the authority in a Facebook post yesterday. The riders are assisting LTA with investigations.

From today, all PABs must be registered and affixed with a valid LTA seal. These include bicycles that are equipped with electric motors that assist in pedalling.

Anyone caught keeping or using an unregistered power-assisted bicycle or one without a valid number plate can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed up to three months, or both, said the authority.

Riders can register their devices online at www.onemotoring.com.sg from today. Registration services at SingPost post offices will cease, and bicycles with blue seals will not be allowed to register.

In January last year, a new law was approved in Parliament to regulate the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs), with Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo saying PABs in particular were targeted as they "were prone to illegal modification to achieve high speeds on roads".

Registration of PABs began last August, while several rules - including age - were also introduced.