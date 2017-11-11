LTA seeks vote for names of 3 upcoming Circle Line stations

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is seeking the public's nod for the names of three upcoming stations on the Circle Line 6.

After receiving almost 2,000 suggestions for the station naming exercise conducted between May 15 and June 18, LTA whittled down the options to three per station.

The three stations currently go by the working names Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward.

OPTIONS

The options for each station are: Keppel, Keppel Harbour or Keppel Port; Cantonment, Old Railway Station or Spottiswoode Park; and Prince Edward Road, Parsi Road or Palmer Road respectively.

The names that made the shortlist were approved by the Street and Building Names Board based on whether the name readily identifies the location so that all commuters can easily remember the names and identify the station area, and whether it illustrates the history and heritage of the station surroundings if relevant.

The Board also took into account if names reflect the multiracial, multicultural character of Singapore where possible.

Commuters can vote for their preferred station names at www.lta.gov.sg. Voting closes on Dec 10 this year, and results of the poll will be collated and announced later. - LYDIA LAM