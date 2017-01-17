Lucien Wong is Singapore's  9th Attorney-General

Singapore's ninth Attorney-General (A-G) Lucien Wong was sworn in at the Istana yesterday in a ceremony presided over by President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Mr Wong, 63, will serve a three-year term. He was also be appointed a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights for a term of three years.

He takes over as the Government's top legal adviser and public prosecutor from Mr V. K. Rajah, who retired last Saturday.

Mr Wong told The Straits Times that he is honoured by the opportunity to serve as A-G.

"I have been extremely impressed by the quality of the Attorney-General's Chambers' (AGC) officers and their work, as well as the dedication and professionalism displayed by them," he said. "I look forward to working with them to build on the foundations laid by my predecessors, in particular by my immediate predecessor A-G V. K. Rajah, who has instituted several transformational projects within the AGC."