A man on an electric scooter had a close call when he jumped off just as a van ran into it. The accident, recorded on an in-car camera, was posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page. The clip shows the van turning at a junction in Upper Serangoon Road on Saturday afternoon just as the e-scooter crosses at a pedestrian crossing. The man, who suffered some cuts, jumps off and twists in the air to avoid a direct collision.