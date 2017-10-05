Lucky escape for boy, 6, hit by car

The boy was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

A six-year-old boy, who was sent flying along Leedon Road on Tuesday afternoon, managed to escape with his life after a car hit him while he was on his kick scooter.

The boy was then seen bawling on the road in a video that captured the incident, while a woman ran towards him. He was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

In a dashcam video submitted to the Facebook page of road safety interest group Roads.sg by the driver identified as Mr Ethan Wang, the boy could be seen skating along the left side of the road, before suddenly cutting across the road.

The car could not brake in time and hit him, sending him and the scooter flying.

Mr Wang told The Straits Times he was driving home from his camp in Clementi when the accident occurred.

He said he did not see the boy due to the colour of the boy's clothes and the angle from which he approached.

Mr Wang said the boy's mother had been riding on another scooter on the other side of the road.

He immediately called for an ambulance.

"I was quite scared for a whole hour after that, as I nearly ran over a boy.

"If I was going faster and had not braked in time, I would have gone over him," he said, adding that he hopes there will be more education on the safe use of personal mobility devices such as the kick scooter.

The police were alerted to the accident at 4.40pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent an ambulance to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.