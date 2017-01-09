Lucky escape for e-scooter rider

A man on an electric scooter had a close call when he jumped off his e-scooter just as a van ran into it.

The accident was recorded on an in-car camera and posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 8).

According to the time stamp, the incident on Upper Serangoon Road happened at about 3.20pm on Jan 7.

The short clip shows a van crashing directly into a man on an e-scooter as he crosses at a pedestrian crossing. The countdown for pedestrians is visible on the display.

The man manages to react and get out of the way. But while he is still swiped by the van, his scooter is smashed into pieces.

Mr Nelson Chang, who took the video, told The Straits Times that he slowed down his vehicle when he saw the man on the e-scooter at the crossing.

Both he and the van driver stopped their vehicles to check on the man, he said in an email.

The man had some cuts, including a small one near his left eye and on his hands, but said he did not need an ambulance, Mr Chang said.

Van crashes into e-scooter user at pedestrian crossing. But damn those ninja skills. Hope he is okay! Credit: Nelson Posted by Roads.sg on Saturday, 7 January 2017

A lorry driver also came to help, he said.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that no emergency report was made for this accident.