Lucky escape for MMA star Angela Lee

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee crashed her Audi into a guard rail in Hawaii on Monday.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee's upcoming title defence has been cancelled after she was left concussed following a car accident on Monday.

Her Audi hit a guard rail on the highway, said her Singaporean father Ken Lee, who is also her trainer.

The 21-year-old Canadian, who is of South Korean and Singaporean descent, had been making the short drive from Mililani to the gym her parents run in Waipio, Hawaii, reported the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

"The axle snapped and the car flipped 5-6 times over 100 yards and landed on the opposite side of the highway, according to the police," Lee Sr said, when detailing the "very serious accident" in a Facebook post yesterday.

Mr Chatri Sityodtong, chairman of fight promotion One Championship, which Lee represents, announced on Facebook that her Nov 24 bout against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium would be cancelled.

Last year, Lee defeated the 34-year-old Japanese to lift the atomweight title and become the youngest MMA world champion.