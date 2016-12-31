Luxury bag shop broken into at The Arcade

(Above) Bags and damaged shelves being strewn on the floor at House of of Brandz. (Above) At Isrida, a tie shop down the corridor, parts of the ceiling had fallen off although the shop was not broken into. PHOTOS: ISABELLE LIEW, COURTESY OF SHAIK MUHAMMED

(Above) Bags and damaged shelves being strewn on the floor at House of Brandz.

(Above) At Isrida, a tie shop down the corridor, parts of the ceiling had fallen off although the shop was not broken into.

House of Brandz, a second-hand luxury bag shop at The Arcade in Raffles Place, was broken into on Thursday night.

Mr Shaik Muhammed, 71, owner of Isrida, a tie shop down the corridor on the second storey, was shocked to see that parts of his ceiling had collapsed when he arrived for work yesterday at 10.30am.

He told The New Paper: "When I came to work and saw policemen, I was worried for my neighbours because their shops are money changers and jewellery shops."

His shop was not burgled, and he thinks the burglar had kicked down a partition at the mall, causing a portion of the ceiling in his shop to collapse.

When TNP arrived at the scene at around noon yesterday, the police had cordoned off House of Brandz.

We saw bags and portions of damaged shelves strewn all over the front of the shop.

Mr Shaik said that closed-circuit television camera footage showed a man walking past his shop at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

He appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing a mask that covered his face and carrying a haversack.

When contacted, the owner of House of Brandz declined to comment.

TNP was alerted to the incident by a hotline caller, who who wanted to be known only as Mr Shaz.

He said: "Pieces of the ceiling were all over the floor at the tie shop. I thought someone had broken in from the ceiling."

A police spokesman said they were alerted to a case of housebreaking by day at 11 Collyer Quay.

Investigations are ongoing.