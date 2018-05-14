Madam Halimah pays tribute to S'poreans in Brunei

President Halimah Yacob (above) speaking to SAF officer cadets who are training in Temburong.

Over the years, Singapore and Brunei have forged strong ties including at the people-to-people level, and the Singaporean community in Brunei plays an important role in this, said President Halimah Yacob.

At a dinner reception with some 370 Singaporeans based in Brunei last night, Madam Halimah said that relations between the two countries are excellent.

"Over the years, bilateral ties have been anchored by a deep sense of mutual respect and profound trust. The friendship between the two countries and peoples has also flourished," said Madam Halimah.

She paid tribute to the Singaporean community, saying that they have helped forge strong ties apart from the exchanges between leaders and officials.

For instance, it has organised events from Mooncake festival celebrations to charity outreach activities such as a breaking fast event for special needs kids.

Madam Halimah also cited the countries' close defence ties, in place since 1976, as an example of the close bilateral ties. The Singapore Armed Forces conducts regular training in Brunei, and there are frequent bilateral exercises.

When she visited the Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces on Saturday, she was struck by the spirit of mutual camaraderie between the two armed forces.

Madam Halimah also visited SAF officer cadets undergoing jungle and survival training in Temburong district yesterday.

Earlier, she visited street-side handicraft booths and food stalls in Bandar Seri B egawan during a morning walk with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. She also visited the University of Brunei Darussalam Botanical Research Centre.

Madam Halimah returns to Singapore today.