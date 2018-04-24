Maid allegedly stole $50,000 in valuables from family

Hours before she was to take a flight home, an Indonesian maid allegedly packed away more than $50,000 worth of valuable possessions from the Chancery Lane house of her employer on Oct 28, 2016.

The family of Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, 71, the former chief executive of CapitaLand Group, missed their belongings only two days later and made a police report.

Yesterday, Parti Liyani, 44, who had worked for the Liew family for eight years, faced four theft charges in a district court.

Parti was arrested in Singapore on Dec 2, 2016. Yesterday was the first day of her trial. If convicted, Parti, who is on a $10,000 bail, faces up to seven years in jail and a fine on each charge.

The trial resumes today.

- SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB