Maid to be charged with Tampines murder

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 77-year-old woman at Block 276, Tampines Street 22, on Monday afternoon.

The New Paper understands the suspect is the Indonesian maid who lived with the victim.

That day, a neighbour heard the maid screaming in the fifth-storey flat.

He then saw Madam Tay Quee Lang slumped in a wheelchair with a 20cm-long knife lodged in her throat.

He alerted the police, and Madam Tay was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police said yesterday that the suspect will be charged in court today with murder, which carries the death penalty.