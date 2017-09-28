Maid jailed for stealing $9,400 from employer

An Indonesian domestic worker who withdrew a total of $9,400 from her employer's bank account using the latter's ATM card was sentenced to nine months' jail on Wednesday (Sept 27) for theft and theft as a servant.

Lifi Nurfitriyah, 26, admitted to six counts of theft of the POSB ATM card and money from her employer, Madam Or Suay Muay, 72, in June 2016.

A district court heard that on July 4, 2016, Madam Or found that $9,400 had been withdrawn from her bank account, after an update was done on her POSB bank book.

Her suspicions fell on the maid, who had left the previous day after the end of her employment period. Madam Or made a police report.

The bank's closed-circuit television footage showed Lifi withdrawing sums of $500 to $2,000 at Rivervale Plaza POSB ATM machine between June 19 and 24 that year.

Lifi was arrested on July 31, 2017, when she was working for another employer in Singapore.

She admitted that during her employment with Madam Or, she had taken the victim's ATM card from her wallet, without her knowledge, to make withdrawals.

She had remembered Madam Or's personal identification number and was discreet in removing the ATM card from the victim's possession and placing it back in her wallet.

Six other charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing.

Lifi's sentence was backdated to Aug 1, 2017.

She could have been jailed for up to three years and/or fined for each charge of theft.

The maximum penalty for theft as a servant is seven years' jail and a fine per charge.