Maid said valuables she allegedly stole were dumped in trash bags

Mr Karl Liew Kai Lung (above) denied leaving the items allegedly stolen by his family's former maid Parti Liyani in trash bags.

An Indonesian maid accused of stealing valuables from the family of her employer, Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, said she salvaged some of them from trash bags.

Parti Liyani's defence lawyer Mr Anil Balchandani told a district court yesterday these included a Gerald Genta watch and two iPhones.

She is also accused of stealing two wallets - a Gucci and a Braun Buffel - from Mr Liew's son, former private banker Karl Liew Kai Lung.

According to Parti, said Mr Balchandani, these wallets were gifts from a friend.

Parti, 44, faces four charges of theft involving more than $50,000 worth of valuables. She allegedly took the items at the older Mr Liew's house in Chancery Lane on Oct 28, 2016.

The court heard that Mr Karl Liew had moved out of his father's house in early 2016.

According to the maid, he left behind trash bags of rubbish containing the Gerald Genta watch, the iPhones, a Prada bag and a pair of Gucci sunglasses. Mr Balchandani said Parti found the items in the trash bags and kept them.

Mr Karl Liew disagreed that the items had been left in trash bags. He also disagreed with her lawyer's assertion that the two wallets were gifts.

The court also heard Mr Liew Mun Leong asked his son to return to the family home on Oct 28, 2016 and to order Parti to leave the house as he suspected her of stealing.

She left without taking three sealed boxes that were hers.

Mr Karl Liew said that when they were opened the following day, several valuables belonging to him and his family members were inside.

His father lodged a police report the next day.

Mr Karl Liew admitted in court yesterday that he is an undischarged bankrupt. He had been in a traffic accident about 10 years ago and had undergone a head operation.

Parti was arrested when she returned to Singapore on Dec 2, 2016. The case has been adjourned to a later date.