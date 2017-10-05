Maid seriously injured after falling 7 storeys from condo unit

A foreign domestic worker was seriously injured after she fell seven storeys at a Tampines condominium on Tuesday, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The maid was apparently cleaning the windows of the Carissa Park condominium unit when she lost her balance and fell, the Chinese daily said.

According to photos taken of the scene by an eyewitness, the Indonesian maid fell into a neighbour's ground floor terrace.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it dispatched an ambulance to 2 Flora Drive at 12.05pm on Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Changi General Hospital and the hospital was on standby to receive her, said the SCDF.

Her employer, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that the maid has been working in Singapore for only a month.