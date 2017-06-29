Maid suspected of Bedok double murder arrested, admits killing employers

Cash in various currencies were found in Khasanah's (above) possession.

The Indonesian maid who was on the run for almost a week after her elderly employers were found bound and dead in their Bedok Reservoir flat has been caught.

Khasanah, 41, was arrested on Tuesday night when police in Indonesia's Jambi province raided her hotel room.

Among the items found in her possession were several pieces of jewellery, watches, mobile phones, a laptop computer and cash in various currencies, Jambi police spokesman Kuswahyudi Tresnadi said yesterday.

It was reported that money and valuables were missing from the home of Mr Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife, Madam Chin Sek Fah, 78, when their bodies were found.

Local police were tipped off on her whereabouts on Tuesday by residents in Tungkal Ilir, a rustic town located in West Tanjung Jabung regency on the east coast of central Sumatra, Mr Kuswahyudi added.

Khasanah was overheard talking on the phone at an Internet cafe and saying: "How is their condition? I don't know if they died. I'm willing to repent by staying at a pesantren (Islamic boarding school)."

Her phone conversation raised suspicion because Indonesian counter-terrorism police have in recent months arrested several pesantren staff and students suspected of being extremists.

ONLINE REPORTS

It was not clear who Khasanah was talking to on the phone or asking about, but when the police arrived at the Internet cafe, they found out that she had been browsing online reports on the Bedok murders, said Mr Kuswahyudi.

The officers from the West Tanjung Jabung police later tracked her down at the hotel, where an employee confirmed her name was the same as that of the suspect mentioned in news reports about the case.

According to Mr Kuswahyudi, Khasanah admitted to the double murder in Singapore during interrogation.

Police are trying to find out if the items found in her possession belonged to Mr Chia and Madam Chin.

Khasanah, who is originally from Central Java, had been working for the couple about a month.

On June 21, they were found tied up and unconscious in their five-room executive flat.

They were later pronounced dead.

Initial reports by Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao said Khasanah might have bought a ferry ticket and fled to either Batam or Tanjung Balai in the Riau Islands, as police worked to establish her role in the deaths of her employers.

Jambi province is located more than 300km away from Singapore.

The Straits Times visited the couple's flat last night, but no one answered the door.