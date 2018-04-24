Maid who fatally stabbed employer in neck jailed 15 years

One month into her job, a domestic worker became so incensed by her elderly employer nagging at her for taking a long time to eat that she plunged a knife into her neck, killing her.

The 38-year-old Indonesian, Minah, then lied to the police that Madam Tay Quee Lang, 77, had committed suicide.

Minah, who goes by only one name, was sentenced to 15 years' jail yesterday after she pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for killing Madam Tay in her Tampines Street 22 flat on Feb 13 last year.

In sentencing, Judicial Commissioner Audrey Lim agreed with prosecutors, who had sought a deterrent jail term of at least 15 years for the "senseless and unwarranted" killing .

The judge said Minah's response to the nagging was "clearly disproportionate".

'SATAN'

After the sentence was passed and court adjourned, Madam Tay's family members shouted "Satan", "Die in prison" and "Go to hell" as Minah was led away by guards.

The High Court heard that Minah started working for Madam Tay and her husband, Mr Tan Hee Seng, 78, both retirees, in January last year.

Mr Tan employed the maid to care for Madam Tay, who needed a walking stick and assistance to move around.

By all accounts, the maid got along well with her employers, aside from one incident in which she shouted at Mr Tan when he told her not to waste water.

On Feb 13 last year, Mr Tan left the flat for a medical appointment after feeding Madam Tay her lunch and helping her back to her rattan chair in the living room.

Minah said Madam Tay repeatedly called out to her while she was having lunch in the kitchen. She said Madam Tay scolded her for taking a long time to eat because she was using her mobile phone, and they ended up shouting at each other.

Minah took a 22cm-long kitchen knife and walked towards Madam Tay. When Madam Tay saw the knife, she carried on complaining and told the maid that she was not afraid of her, the court heard.

Minah held the edge of the knife near Madam Tay's throat, and the elderly woman tried to push the knife away. But the maid thrust the knife into Madam Tay's neck.

The maid then washed Madam Tay's blood off her fingernails and phoned her employer's daughter.

A neighbour, who heard a voice crying, saw Minah pacing around the living room, murmuring "tolong tolong" or "help help". He called the police when he saw Madam Tay with a knife in her neck.

An autopsy found that Madam Tay bled to death from the single stab wound, which was so deep that it reached the apex of her left lung.