Making a difference: Young family returns wallet full of cash

When Madam Li Ke, 30, saw Mr Edmund Ng, 39, with his wife and daughter at her house, she was filled with gratitude.

The young family had come to return her branded Prada wallet, valued at $930, with the $1,300 she left inside.

She had lost her wallet on her way home from grocery shopping on the morning of Nov 7.

Her wallet not only had her identity card, it also contained the $1,300 - an amount she had set aside for her child's medical appointment the next day.

When she discovered the loss, she anxiously searched for her wallet, tracing her steps from her home to the supermarket several times to no avail. She thought the wallet would be lost forever.

Fortunately, Mr Ng showed up that night with his family. Madam Li was not home then.

She said: "I received a call from my mother saying that someone had returned the wallet."

She returned home to find Mr Ng and his family waiting in the living room. She was so touched that she offered to give Mr Ng a red packet but he declined.

Mr Ng had spotted the wallet lying on the road.

He found out the money was for Madam Li's son only when he visited that night.

In a bid to set an example for his young six-year-old daughter, Mr Ng took her along to return the wallet even though it was already 9pm.

Mr Ng, who works in the aviation industry, said that integrity is particularly important in his line of work as any mistake can lead to fatalities. He hopes his daughter can grow up to be morally upright as well.

He said: "We always tell her not to take things that belong to others. This was a great opportunity for us to show her that we must try our best to return what we find to their owners."

Mr Ng's charity is Sunlove Home, founded in 1987, which dedicates itself to helping patients with mental illnesses and other disenfranchised groups.