Making it work for the disabled

Four years ago, she suffered a stroke which left her wheelchair-bound and unable to find a job.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, Madam Puspawati Abdul Razat, 51, said she was turned down wherever she tried to get a job.

The former cleaner said: "Who would hire me? I cannot move. I have no skills and even though I tried to be a cleaner again, they didn't want me.

"Even if I sell tissue paper, it won't be enough."

The third Enabling Masterplan seeks to help people like Madam Puspawati have better access to jobs.

It suggests developing a spectrum of open, supported and customised employment models for people with disabilities. The committee also recommended scaling up efforts to build employers' capabilities in hiring and managing employees with disabilities.

POPULATION GROUP APPROX. PREVALENCE RATE Students 2.1 per cent of student population 18-49 years 3.4 per cent of resident population 50 years and above 13.3 per cent of resident population

In the executive summary of the recommendations, the committee said research shows people with disabilities who are employed "lead more fulfilling and enriching lives".

It added: "The Committee is of the view that there is a need to expand employment opportunities and job support programmes, and provide better support to employers of persons with disabilities."

Madam Puspawati welcomed the news, saying: "If those recommendations come true, then maybe one day I can work again."