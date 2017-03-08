Making online learning possible

He believes that you are not a true expert in your subject unless you can explain it clearly to others.

Mr Gary Ang, 38, started teaching full time in 2004.

He has been in the business for more than 13 years, and his tuition centre, Number Skill Learning Centre, is registered with the Ministry of Education.

He teaches A-level and O-level maths to students from mainly secondary schools and junior colleges.

Mr Ang said: "My students are from neighbourhood and top schools in Singapore.

"I enjoy maths and I want students to love it instead of fearing it."

Mr Ang graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with an honour's degree in Mathematics and Political Science.

He was also a scholar in the NUS University Scholars' Programme, and will graduate with a Master of Science in mathematics from Nanyang Technological University this year.

Mr Ang said: "When I was an undergraduate, I taught at various schools and was a part-time tutor at a tuition centre.

"I became a full-time tutor right after I graduated."

The father of a six-year-old daughter, with another child on the way, has published assessment books.

He invested in state-of-the-art facilities such as educational software, a smart board and visualiser to help teach maths effectively to his students.

Mr Ang has also started his own YouTube channel and has received favourable feedback from students around the world.

He said: "All my lessons are recorded and available online for students to refer to for their learning and revision.

"This is useful when the exams are drawing near and students need to revise topics taught many weeks ago."

ONLINE TUITION SERVICE

In 2015, the centre began an online tuition service.

Mr Ang said: "Initially, few students signed up for the service. They could watch the videos from their homes, and WhatsApp or e-mail me if they had queries.

"The students found the service to be very useful and feedback was positive. I plan to launch the service officially later this year.

"Students using the service can make appointments to visit the centre for consultations if needed."

Mr Ang's wife, Madam Eileen Tan, 34, tutors students in O-level chemistry and secondary-level maths at the centre.

Mr Ang said: "I aim to further enhance the way I teach maths so that students can easily access and understand lessons and concepts.

"I want to transfer my knowledge to others and explain complicated information in ways that anyone can understand."

