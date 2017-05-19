Making things better for their daughters

Mr Eric Kwek, 42, does not find it easy being a single dad to his seven-year-old daughter, Kylie.

He told The New Paper: "It is striking the balance between being strict and tender and loving towards my daughter."

His divorce was finalised in 2013. He shares joint custody of Kylie, who lives with him during the weekdays, and her mother during the weekends.

"Because my ex-wife is remarried with a kid, there is more company for Kylie at her place. So sometimes, Kylie is a bit reluctant to come back," said Mr Kwek.

"But Kylie cares a lot for my feelings, so she comes back because she knows I will be sad."

A property agent, Mr Kwek schedules his appointments around the time spent sending his daughter to and from school, as well as having dinner with her.Another father, Mr Desmond Tin, 46, was a well-paid internal auditor until he was retrenched several years ago.

He worked as a supermarket packer and is now a Uber and Grab driver, clocking 50 to 60 hours a week.

The transition has been hard for the sole breadwinner, but Mr Tin pushes through for his wife and two daughters.

Mr Desmond Tin, his wife and their two daughters. TNP PHOTO: MRS DESMOND TIN

The most painful part of the transition was hearing that his elder daughter felt ashamed that he was a blue-collar worker. He said: "I was heartbroken. I do not really blame her. I pampered her a lot when she was younger, so maybe this change is difficult for her to adapt to."

Mr Eric Kwek and his daughter, Kylie. TNP PHOTO: FENG YUAN WEN

Mr Tin strives to make it home to cook dinner.

"I am not one for mushy stuff like saying 'I love you', so this is my way of expressing my love to them." - FENG YUAN WEN