Malaysia applies to review ICJ's Pedra Branca judgment

Pedra Branca (above) is claimed by both Singapore and Malaysia.

Singapore said it is studying an application by Malaysia to review a 2008 judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the award of Pedra Branca to the Republic, and is looking closely at Malaysia's documentation over the issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) was responding to Malaysia's application for the court in The Hague to review its May 2008 judgment, that was announced in a statement by Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali yesterday.

Malaysia said it filed the application after making "discovery of some fact of such a nature as to be a decisive factor".

Singapore has formed a legal team to respond to Malaysia's application, according to an MFA statement.

The team includes Attorney-General Lucien Wong, former Law Minister S. Jayakumar, Professor Tommy Koh and former Chief Justice Chan Sek Keong.

Malaysia filed the application to the ICJ on Thursday over the sovereignty of the island, said a statement issued by its Attorney-General.

"The application was made by Malaysia upon the discovery of some fact of such a nature as to be a decisive factor, which fact was, when the judgment was given, unknown to the Court and also to Malaysia as the party claiming revision.

"The discovery of the new facts is important and they should be ventilated in a court of law accordingly. Thus, as agreed by both parties in the Special Agreement, the International Court of Justice is the appropriate forum for this."