Malaysian arrested for role in Chew Eng Han’s alleged escape attempt

Chew Eng Han, the former City Harvest Church fund manager, was arrested at sea on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for his role in Chew Eng Han's alleged attempt to leave Singapore unlawfully last week.

Khoo Kea Leng was arrested in Malaysia with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police, following a warrant of arrest issued by the Singapore State Courts, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement yesterday.

He was handed over to SPF's custody yesterday.

The Straits Times understands he was arrested in Johor Baru.

Khoo allegedly accepted money from Chew, 57, to facilitate the arrangements for him to leave Singapore. They are understood to have met in Singapore to discuss Chew's alleged escape attempt.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Hsu Sin Yun, Commander of the Police Coast Guard, thanked the Royal Malaysia Police for "their swift efforts in locating and arresting the suspect".

Chew, the former City Harvest Church fund manager convicted of misusing church funds, was nabbed at sea on board a motorised sampan on Feb 21 at 8.47am along with 53-year-old Tan Poh Teck.

He had about $5,000 in cash and fishing equipment.

Chew was due to begin his jail term of three years and four months the next day.

CHARGED

The father of two children, aged 17 and 27, was charged on Thursday with leaving Singapore unlawfully.

That day, Tan was charged with abetting Chew to leave Singapore unlawfully by allegedly conveying him on the motorised boat from Pulau Ubin Jetty - not an authorised place of embarkation, departing point or point of departure - with the intention of taking him to Malaysia.

Chew's brother, Chew Eng Soon, 61, was also arrested on Feb 21 for allegedly abetting his brother in leaving Singapore unlawfully. The older Chew was released on bail on Friday.