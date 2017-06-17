Malaysian jailed for killing cop while drink driving

Manuel Ang Boon Jiat, 29, had at least 12 glasses of beer before getting behind the wheel of his car in February.

The Malaysian was also speeding when he hit on-duty Certis Cisco auxiliary police officer Lance Corporal Norman Samri, 33, who later died of multiple injuries.

Ang, who was a salesman in Singapore then, was yesterday jailed for 1½ years and disqualified from driving here for 10 years.

He had pleaded guilty to committing a rash act, resulting in the fatal accident.

The court heard that shortly before the incident, Lance Cpl Norman and two colleagues were diverting traffic at the Tuas Checkpoint Departure Viaduct after a minor accident there around 1am on Feb 10.

They were in yellow reflective vests with blinker lights placed on their shoulders.

At around 2.30am, Ang, who lives in Johor Baru, drove towards them from Ayer Rajah Expressway.

He was on the way home after a night of merrymaking.

The three officers tried to signal for him to stop but it was too late. The car hit Lance Cpl Norman, who was standing in the centre lane of the three-lane road.

He was flung upwards before landing near a concrete barrier on the extreme right lane. The other two Certis Cisco officers managed to jump out of the way.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Krystle Chiang said Ang was driving at about 102kmh when he swerved and hit the victim. The speed limit was 50kmh.

An ambulance took Lance Cpl Norman to the hospital and he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

A traffic police officer who conducted a breathalyser test on Ang found he had 66 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in every 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

District Judge Kenneth Yap had said this case involved a "double whammy" of drink driving and speeding.

He added that a strong message must be sent to deter others from committing a similar offence.