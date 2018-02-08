Malaysian jailed for not declaring $12m he sneaked into Singapore

Hoping to earn easy money, a Malaysian man agreed to help an Indian national deliver various sums of cash to persons in Singapore.

Earning an average of RM2,500 (S$850) a month, Abdul Jalil Sulaiman brought into Singapore nearly $12 million over almost eight months, without giving accurate declarations to officers at the Woodlands checkpoint.

It is the highest amount of cash brought into Singapore.

The 47-year-old father of six was jailed for three years yesterday, after he admitted to 30 charges of bringing into Singapore a total of $5.8 million in cash. Seventy other similar charges were taken into consideration in sentencing. The offences took place between Sept 4, 2013 and April 16, 2014.

Abdul Jalil claimed he worked for a person named Mohd Salim, an Indian national and Malaysian permanent resident, who owned about four to five money-changing shops.

He said that in 2013, Salim asked him to register two shell companies - Jamiz Man Solution and Jamiz Enterprise - and open bank accounts for them.

During the nearly eight-month period, Salim deposited money in the accounts and instructed Abdul Jalil to withdraw the cash and hand it to persons in Singapore, whose identities were unknown to Abdul Jalil.

Abdul Jalil would meet Salim after withdrawing the cash to collect a mobile phone with a Singapore registered number, before bringing the cash into Singapore via the Woodlands checkpoint. He would then go to Serangoon Road and hand the cash to the unknown persons before returning to Malaysia.

Under the law, any person who moves into or out of Singapore physical currency and bearer negotiable instruments exceeding $20,000, or its equivalent in a foreign currency, is required to give a report in respect of its movements.