Malaysian jailed over Chew Eng Han's escape bid

A Malaysian freelance driver was jailed for six months yesterday for helping former City Harvest Church (CHC) leader Chew Eng Han, 57, in his alleged escape bid on Feb 20.

Khoo Kea Leng, 45, had pleaded guilty to conspiring with Chew to help him sneak out of Singapore.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said Chew asked Khoo last October if he could transport him illegally to Johor Baru.

Chew called Khoo on Feb 20and they agreed on a price of $12,000, to be divided equally among Khoo, a boatman and Khoo's Malaysian friend, Tan Kim Ho, who is still at large.

On Feb 21, Chew took a bumboat from Changi Village to Pulau Ubin and boarded Singaporean fish farm owner Tan Poh Teck's boat. It was supposed to meet another boat that would take Chew to Malaysia. But Police Coast Guard officers caught them just minutes later. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB