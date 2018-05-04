Male members of Aware vote for the first time

Male members of the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) were able to vote for the first time since the organisation started in 1985.

This took place last Saturday, when the women's rights and gender equality advocacy group held its annual general meeting (AGM) at Aware Centre in Dover Crescent.

More than 50 members attended the AGM, 8 per cent of them men.

In 2016, an amendment to Aware's constitution gave associate members, who include men, the right to vote - but only if their votes amount to no more than 25 per cent of the total votes on a resolution.

Mr Tom Garry, an associate member who was at the AGM, believes that the amendment was a step in the right direction.

"It seems only fitting that as a member of an organisation that advocates for gender equality, I, too, would have equal voting rights as other ordinary members."

Founding member and former journalist Margaret Thomas was elected unopposed as president for the 2018-2020 term.

Ms Corinna Lim, executive director of Aware, said: "We are glad that more men are starting to identify with Aware's mission of gender equality. They are important allies in this movement." - ERVIN TAN