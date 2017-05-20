Man with 157,000 Twitter followers just wants to show Singapore as a 'fun place'

Mr Xavier Lur (left) uses his DSLR camera to take quality photos, such as of the recent ArtBox Singapore (above). PHOTOS:TWITTER/XAVIER LUR

Mr Xavier Lur, 23, is a regular Twitter user, not a blogger or social media influencer. But he has 157,000 followers on Twitter.

He loves capturing his experiences using his Canon DSLR camera.

But the quality of his pictures has made the ordinary seem extraordinary.

The national serviceman said: "Sharing the latest happenings with my followers to create hype pushes me to create content. I want to show them that Singapore is a fun place."

Going by the username xavierlur, his tweets seem like sponsored posts, even though he says they are not.

Aside from scenes of Singapore, he also posts pictures of local brand products.

Mr Chow Phee Chat, director of marketing communications and corporate affairs at Nestle Singapore, said: "We are appreciative of his support, especially since his social media posts are organically driven and have helped raise awareness of our products and campaigns."

A post on an evening sunset across the Johor-Singapore Causeway garnered around 1,800 likes and 2,400 retweets.

A post on McDonald's Seaweed Shaker Fries gained around 4,600 retweets and 2,000 likes.

A spokesman for McDonald's Singapore said: "We have seen Xavier's posts on his Twitter page featuring our products, and we're lovin' it!"

One of his followers, media student Renae Cheng, 21 said: "Many youth think that Singapore is a boring place because people do not know about the fun stuff, but when they tune in to his updates, it gives us a sense of pride."

Mr Lur, who will study information systems at Singapore Management University in August, said: "I am just doing this for fun, as a hobby... my main goal is to share content that is interesting and relatable."