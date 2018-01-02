Man, 29, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife four times

A 29-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his wife at Lorong 16 Geylang was charged in court yesterday.

Jayselan N. Chandrasegar used a knife with a 10cm blade to stab Ms Mayuri Krishnakumar, 26, twice in her abdomen and twice in her lower back, according to court documents.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander and shared on social media, happened at 11.47am on Saturday.

Jayselan was arrestedin Guillemard Road at about 12.15pm.

If found guilty and convicted under the charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, he could be imprisoned for life, or jailed for up to 15 years, and may also be fined or caned.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for a psychiatric evaluation, and his case will be mentioned again after.

Jayselan, a former patient, asked to be kept in solitary at IMH, claiming he was not able to stay with others.

Ms Mayuri, who was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the attack, is said to be in a stable condition.

