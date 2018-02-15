Man, 31, found unconscious in hotel pool, dies

A 31-year-old Chinese national died on Tuesday after a swimming incident at M Hotel in Anson Road.

He was found unconscious in the hotel pool and taken to the Singapore General Hospital but did not survive.

The police were alerted at about 4.15pm that day.

A hotel spokesman told The Straits Times that hotel workers were immediately alerted to the incident and administered emergency help before a team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.

The Chinese embassy has been notified of his death, the spokesman added.

The hotel is in touch with the man's next of kin and is "providing support to the family during this difficult time".

The pool will be re-opened to guests today, the spokesman said.

A check by ST yesterday found the pool area closed blocked off by with a sign that read: "The pool is temporarily closed".

Police investigations are ongoing. - CHERYL TEE