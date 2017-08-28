Man, 60, arrested for false bomb threat at Wakin Chau concert

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for making a false bomb threat at Wakin Chau's concert on Saturday (Aug 26) evening.

A security officer from the Singapore Indoor Stadium had detained a man who claimed he had a bomb, and called the police at about 7.32pm.

Officers from Bedok Police Division responded and arrested the man.

Preliminary investigations showed that he had no intention nor means to carry out his threat.

It is understood that the man was with his wife and a group of friends when they were going through the bag check.

The security officer asked him if he had any water bottles with him. Bottled water is not permitted in the venue.

He replied that he had a bomb, intending it as a joke.

But an Aetos officer overheard him and instructed the security officer to detain him. The matter was then referred to the police.

The man was arrested under Regulation 8(1) of the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations, in which it is an offence for someone to spread information known or believed to be false, with the intention of inducing a false belief that a terrorist act has been, is being, or will be carried out.

Anyone found guilty of the offence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.