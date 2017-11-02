Man, 60, jailed for pimping out 17-year-old neighbour

A troubled 17-year-old girl trusted her elderly neighbour and confided in him.

The 60-year-old jobless man repaid her by pimping her out to his 53-year-old friend, who had a penchant for young girls.

He was jailed for two years yesterday after admitting to one count each of procurement for the purpose of prostitution and abetment of commercial sex with a minor below 18.

Three similar charges were taken into consideration. He cannot be named to protect the girl's identity.

In October last year, he saw the girl crying at a staircase near their flats in Boon Lay, and she told him she had been raped.

They chatted for a few hours and he advised her to make a police report. She began confiding in him, and told him in January that she was looking to earn money as her mother wanted to chase her out of their home.

Suggesting that she turn to prostitution, he said he could introduce her to his friend who lived in the same block. But she did not agree.

On Feb 8, they went to his friend's flat, where the friend gave her $500.

When she asked what it was for, the neighbour said it was for sexual services, and he later asked her for $50, as he said deserved it.

His friend and the girl then had unprotected sex in the bedroom. He paid her for sex two more times later that month.

The friend was jailed for nine months in June for engaging in paid sex with a minor.