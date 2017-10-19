Man, 62, on e-bike seriously hurt  after car crash

A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car on New Upper Changi Road yesterday morning.

The man, who was on an e-bicycle, was crossing a traffic junction near Bedok North Avenue 3 when a black Toyota crashed into him. It is unclear who had the right of way.

The Straits Times understands the man suffered serious head injuries.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said it was alerted at 7.53am and dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

The man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Mr Lawrence Acero, 35, a designer, said he witnessed the aftermath of the crash as he cycled past with a friend at 8.12am.

"The victim's e-bike was broken into two and the car's front windscreen was shattered," he added.

Investigations are ongoing.