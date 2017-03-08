Man, 75, jailed for molesting girl, 10

An elderly cleaner molested a 10-year-old girl at a void deck and then gave her his phone number, asking her to call him.

Instead, her grandfather called the police after she told him about her ordeal.

Yesterday, Mowvalappil Ussainer K. Alikunhi, 75, was jailed for three months after pleading guilty to one count of outrage of modesty for the incident last May.

A second molestation charge involving the same victim was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The girl was on her way home after buying lunch at a coffee shop in the northern part of Singapore around noon on May 31 when she spotted Ussainer.

She ignored him at first but turned around when she heard him calling out to her.

The cleaner then asked the girl why he had not seen her for two months and asked her to go with him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Taufiq Suraidi said: "The victim said no as she needed to go home.

"The accused then grabbed the victim's arms with both his hands and pulled her under one of the blocks."

Ussainer suddenly kissed her lips before touching her chest area with both his hands.

When the girl pushed him away, he wrote down his mobile phone number on a slip of paper, passed it to her and asked her to call him.

The girl reached home and her grandfather alerted the police around 2.45pm.

In mitigation, defence lawyer R. Dilip Kumar told District Judge Eddy Tham that his client is an elderly man who suffers from joint pains and that he felt remorse for committing the offence.

For molesting the girl, he could have been jailed up to five years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.