Man, 78, hurt in e-bike hit-and-run, police appeal for witnesses

An e-bike rider allegedly fled after he hit an elderly pedestrian outside a McDonald's outlet at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway on Thursday around 6.30am.

The police said yesterday that the rider of the power-assisted bicycle left before they arrived to find the 78-year-old victim with serious head injuries.

They have appealed to witnesses to come forward with information about the accident.

Those convicted of hit-and-run under the Road Traffic Act can be fined up to $3,000, or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Those who reoffend can be fined up to $5,000, or jailed up to two years, or both.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, go to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness, or make a police report.